American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hibbett Sports worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIBB opened at $72.71 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.