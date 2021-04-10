Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 44,891 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 404.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 700.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

