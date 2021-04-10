Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Monro worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.