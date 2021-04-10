Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,560 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

