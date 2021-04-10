Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,693 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

