Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $398,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period.

Shares of BLE opened at $15.72 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

