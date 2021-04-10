PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 162,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.52 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

