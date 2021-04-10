Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

