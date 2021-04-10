ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $232,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

