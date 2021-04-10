The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.