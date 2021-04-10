The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $611,000 Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.67 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

