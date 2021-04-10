The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,267 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

