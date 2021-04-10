The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,370,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE INN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

