The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

