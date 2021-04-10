Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCS. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CCS stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

