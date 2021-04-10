Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,076,650.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $448.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

