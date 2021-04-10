Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Trex stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

