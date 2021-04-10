Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

