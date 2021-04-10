Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 24,592 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.