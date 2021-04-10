The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

