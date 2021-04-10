Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 75,880 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 65,259 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,343,450.69.

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

