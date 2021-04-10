Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,536,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

