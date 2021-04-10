Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,621 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

