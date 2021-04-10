Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $423.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

