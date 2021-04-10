Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.