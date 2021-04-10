Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,111 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.21 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

