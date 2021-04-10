Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

