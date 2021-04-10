Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.69 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.