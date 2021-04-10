Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,071 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

GRC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

