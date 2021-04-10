fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE FUBO opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

