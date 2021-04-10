Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.