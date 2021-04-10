Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,996 shares of company stock worth $3,239,309. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.