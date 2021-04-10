Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

