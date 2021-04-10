LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

