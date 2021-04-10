LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,831 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,117 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,420 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 142,691 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.42 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 282.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.