LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

