LPL Financial LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.67% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $41.77 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.