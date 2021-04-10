LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

