Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,139 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 4,380.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.