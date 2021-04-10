Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.97. 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

