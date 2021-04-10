Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

