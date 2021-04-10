Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $52.38 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.