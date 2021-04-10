SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.78

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.78 ($16.21) and last traded at €12.77 ($15.02), with a volume of 107006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.00 ($15.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $573.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.46.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

