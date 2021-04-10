Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

