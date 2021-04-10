USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

