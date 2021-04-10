Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 17,158,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,467,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.