Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $1,670,250.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30.

Arvinas stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

