James M. Kohosek Sells 50,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AQUA opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 163,305 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

