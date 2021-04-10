Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.82 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 146,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COWN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

