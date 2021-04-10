MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,094,866.43 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.09, for a total value of $1,094,866.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,002.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average is $313.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.07 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,517.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.